Health insurers still owe over €20m to hospitals

Over €20 million is owed to the three Galway hospitals by private health insurance companies in the latest update given to councillors.

Nearly €19m owed to the two Galway city hospitals and a further €1.5m was owed last February in figures collated by the Centralised Reporting Solution.

Of the debt owing to Galway University Hospitals, €5.7m was as a result of unsubmitted claims – in the past these debts been blamed on hospital consultants not signing off on the paperwork to get recouped from the insurance companies for patients paying privately.

Galway City Councillor Shane Forde described the amounts as “absolutely off the charts” at the bi-monthly Regional Health Forum West meeting.

“In 2023 Laya and Irish Life made a €270m profit from private health patients. If we recouped that, we could open 900 hospital beds. We wouldn’t have to introduce paid parking in Merlin Park.

“It’s an unbelievable amount to be owed,” he said.

Caption: UHG…outstanding insurance payments.

