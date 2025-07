This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway TD today told the Dáil that the city’s growth is being hampered by a lack of transport infrastructure

Catherine Connolly says it’s a mockery to suggest it can grow without a system like Luas and park and ride services

A 1.2 billion euro plan for a light rail in Galway city has been published.

Public Expenditure Jack Chambers told the Dáil, the Government is committed to delivering light rail to cities around the country: