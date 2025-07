This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Seán Canney says work is ongoing to decide which rail projects should be prioritised.

The All-Island Strategic Rail Review was published last summer, and includes plans for the Western Rail Corridor, as well as a service to Donegal and Navan.

Irish Rail says it is working on an investment plan for the project over the next 10 years.

Minister Canney told the Dáil, public transport needs to be delivered: