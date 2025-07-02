Partnerships sought for higher density housing in five cities including Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Partnerships are being sought to build higher density housing in five cities including Galway

The Land Development Agency wants to forward purchase apartment developments in which the homes will be made available to cost rental tenants

Project Tosaigh is an LDA initiative where it steps in to kickstart and complete unviable or stalled developments.

The LDA will deliver the homes by paying a deposit up front and agreeing to purchase them in full once they are built.

The homebuilders will then be required to develop the projects to completion.

The new phase of Project Tosaigh will focus on Galway, Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Waterford

homebuilders are requested to submit Expressions of Interest by July 31st