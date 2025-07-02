20,000 people in Co Galway affected by boil water notice or restrictions in 2024

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

More than 20,000 people across County Galway were affected by boil water notices or water restrictions in 2024.

The most-impacted areas last year include Carna, Kilkieran, Clifden, Dunmore, Glenamaddy, Gort, Kinvara, Tuam, Monivea, Killtullagh and Abbeyknockmoy.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Protection Agency has listed Inisbofin as one of the ‘at risk’ areas for Uisce Eireann to address, with plans to upgrade its water treatment plant by June 2026

However, in general the report found the quality of drinking water from public supplies remains very high, with almost 100 per cent of samples compliant with standards.

Noel Byrne from the EPA says there are still some areas that need to be addressed, including Inishbofin