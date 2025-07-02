Galway Chamber calls for fair treatment with no trade-offs in the National Development Plan review

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Chamber is calling for equitable regional development with no trade-offs in the National Development Plan review

Galway Chamber and Chambers Ireland stand united in advocating that core infrastructure leading with transport, water and energy are the defining infrastructural shortcomings of the past 10 years

They say these shortcomings have had a profound knock-on impact on housing

Galway Chamber CEO Karen Ronan says the lack of timely investment in critical infrastructure is severely limiting Galway unlocking its competitive potential