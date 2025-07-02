Galway Chamber calls for fair treatment with no trade-offs in the National Development Plan review

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Galway Chamber is calling for equitable regional development with no trade-offs in the National Development Plan review
Galway Chamber and Chambers Ireland stand united in advocating that core infrastructure leading with transport, water and energy are the defining infrastructural shortcomings of the past 10 years
They say these shortcomings have had a profound knock-on impact on housing
Galway Chamber CEO Karen Ronan says the lack of timely investment in critical infrastructure is severely limiting Galway unlocking its competitive potential