A demonstration will take place this weekend in Eyre Square over recent changes to rental law.

The demonstration is in particular highlighting changes to Rent Pressure Zone rules.

It’ll take place this Saturday from 12:30PM, with leaflets being handed out and signatures gathered to email to local representatives.

Speaking to Galway Talks, University of Galway Research assistant Fergus O’Donoghue is encouraging people to come out on Saturday