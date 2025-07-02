  • Services

HSE fully signs off on proposal for €50m City West Primary Care Centre

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The HSE has fully signed off on a proposal to develop a Primary Care Centre on Seamus Quirke Road in Galway City.

The €50m eight-storey building will cater for a variety of health services, along with hosting two GP practices, a pharmacy and café.

It’ll also host a Tusla family support building, an ambulance deployment building, and more than 200 bike and car parking spaces.

Planning permission was upheld by An Bord Pleanala last November, despite some local objections, and it’s hoped works can begin within a year.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Deputy Connolly says the centre will provide so many vital services for the community

