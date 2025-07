This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Dáil has heard claims there’s no sense of urgency to solve traffic and transport issues in Galway city.

Independent Galway West TD Catherine Connolly said the easiest way to reduce congestion and emissions is a luas line in the west.

A feasibility study for the project was published last October – which put the cost of a system at around 1.2 billion euro.

Deputy Connolly says it makes sense: