Gort Draft Local Area Plan goes on public display

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Gort Draft Local Area Plan goes on public display
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Draft Gort Local Area Plan 2025-2031is now on public display

It can be viewed at the Planning Counter in County Buildings, Gort Library, Gort Area Office and on the council website

Other documents on display alongside the Plan are the Local Transport Plan, the Strategic Environmental Assessment Report, a Natura Impact Report and a Strategic Flood Risk Assessment

Submissions or observations can be made in writing and addressed to the council’s Forward Planning Section, online by at consult.galway.ie or emailed to forwardplanning@galwaycoco.ie

The closing date is Thursday the 20th February at 4pm.

