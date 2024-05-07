Gorse fire brought under control in Knocknacarra

A gorse fire has been brought under control in the Knocknacarra area of the city overnight.

It broke out just before 9pm in the area between the Clybaun Road and the Ballymoneen road, near the Ard Fraoigh estate.





City fire services attended the scene just before 9PM last night, and managed to get the blaze under control by around 10PM.

No injuries have been reported.

