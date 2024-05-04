Glór Tíre success is a ‘milestone’ for Galway country star

The year is only four months old – but already Galway country music star Claudia Buckley can describe it as one of the best of her musical life to date.

Last week, the popular Athenry singer became the youngest ever Mentor on TG4’s hit Country Music show, Glór Tíre, to see her contestant – Donegal’s Jason McCahill – win the coveted title of Ireland’s Glór Tíre Country Music Champion.

Earlier this year, Claudia herself was the recipient of a major Irish Country accolade in ‘Female Entertainer of the Year’ at the 2024 Hot Country TV Awards.

Claudia’s first time as a mentor on Glór Tíre proved to be a very strong showing.

She was guiding both Jason McCahill and Fermanagh singer, Karl Kirkpatrick, through the series and both singers made it to last night’s Grand Final.

“I’m over the moon,” Claudia admitted.

“I’m speechless and it’s rare that this happens. I’m the only female mentor on the series this year, which for me was a win. Then to get my two boys to the final was another win.

“The fact I am the youngest mentor ever to have had a winner on the show is massive for me. It is something I will treasure and a milestone I never thought I’d reach,” she said.

Claudia – daughter of country legend Jimmy Buckley – had spotted Jason McCahill’s potential and realised his infectious good humour, lively performing style, and his natural country voice had something to offer.

“Jason has this cheeky little spark that just translates through from the audience here in the studio through to the cameras, to the audiences at home on their sofas,” she said.

“Everybody can see that little spark that he has, that wee something extra. He deserves this victory. I’m so happy to see him so happy. He’s buzzing around here and he deserves every bit of success he gets, and I think he’ll go far.”

Claudia wants people to see her Glór Tire and Hot Country successes this year as, not just something for herself, but as an inspiration to others and as encouragement as to what they can achieve.

“There are younger people coming up through the Irish Country scene all the time – and I hope I’ve shown that if I can do it, you can do it as well,” she concluded.

Pictured: Winners…Claudia Buckley with Jason McCahill, Glór Tíre Country Music Champion.