Genesys facilitate staff on their bikes!

A global pioneer in the world of AI, with its R&D centre based in the heart of Galway, has been rewarded for its efforts to promote active travel cycling in the workplace.

Because Genesys Cloud Services Ireland, situated in the Bonham Quay building, has been awarded gold-level European Cycle Friendly Employer Certification for its Galway office by Cycle-Friendly Employer Ireland.

The European standard from the European Cyclist Federation recognises the interplay between human behaviour and the need for facilities, infrastructure and products to enable active travel cycling in the workplace.

As part of its commitment to sustainability and achieving carbon neutrality by 2030, Genesys promotes cycling participation among its strategies.

The workplace enables cycling with superior cycle parking, changing facilities, and security at its location, supported by employees taking part in annual awareness campaigns including Bike Week and World Car Free Day.

Annual travel surveys evaluate employee behaviour to further encourage increased cycling to reduce the impact on the environment. Genesys is the first employer in Galway to achieve European Cycle-Friendly Employer certification.

“With transport emissions being Ireland’s highest energy-related emission, the European cycle friendly standard cuts organisations’ transport emissions while demonstrating an employer’s commitment to sustainability and employee health,” said Michael O’Boyle, Cycle Friendly Employer Ireland & European Cyclist Federation Cycle Friendly Employer Certification Steering Committee Member.

“With the introduction of the new EU law Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), certification contributes to demonstrating sustainability in the workplace and showcases an employer’s commitment to its stakeholders, audience and employees,” he added.

Genesys is a global leader in cloud customer experience and contact centre solutions – and the company’s R&D Centre for digital and artificial intelligence in Galway is a key driver of technology innovation for Genesys as it works to transform the way brands and people connect in a digital-first world.

Genesys Vice-President of UK & Ireland EJ Cay said they were proud to achieve this certification.

“This ties together Genesys’ commitment to enterprise sustainability with our belief in providing a great employee experience. This recognition is a testament to the ongoing and successful efforts of the Genesys team in Ireland that has regularly landed us among Ireland’s Best Workplaces,” he added.

The European Cycle Friendly Employer certification connects behavioural change and habit formation, increasing the number of employees who cycle to work and use cycling for business travel instead of cars.

It acknowledges the critical role of human behaviour and the necessity for access to facilities and infrastructure, offering a structured framework and roadmap for organisations to adopt.

Developed in 2015 with the support of the Intelligent Energy Europe Programme from the European Commission, the framework aligns with the goals of the European Commission’s European Green Deal and Ireland’s Climate Action Plan to reduce transportation emissions and supporting those businesses which are required to comply with the new European Union law the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

Pictured: Genesys staff celebrate their gold-level European Cycle Friendly Employer Certification for the Galway office.