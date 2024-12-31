Gardaí investigate criminal damage at city's oldest jewellery shop

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are investigating criminal damage at Galway city’s and Ireland’s oldest jewellers

Dillon’s on Quay Street says it’s the country’s oldest jewellers since it has been crafting Claddagh Rings since 1750

Shortly after midnight on Thursday, St.Stephen’s Day, the window of the premises was shattered

It’s understood the two suspects used an implement to break the window

The first suspect is described as tall and slim dressed in black, with a black covering on his face

The second male suspect was wearing a red jumper

Anyone who may have been in the area at 12.30am and observed any suspicious activity is asked to contact Millstreet Gardaí