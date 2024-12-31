  • Services

Services

Gardaí investigate criminal damage at city's oldest jewellery shop

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Gardaí investigate criminal damage at city's oldest jewellery shop
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Gardaí are investigating criminal damage at Galway city’s and Ireland’s oldest jewellers

Dillon’s on Quay Street says it’s the country’s oldest jewellers since it has been crafting Claddagh Rings since 1750

Shortly after midnight on Thursday, St.Stephen’s Day, the window of the premises was shattered

It’s understood the two suspects used an implement to break the window

The first suspect is described as tall and slim dressed in black, with a black covering on his face

The second male suspect was wearing a red jumper

Anyone who may have been in the area at 12.30am and observed any suspicious activity is asked to contact Millstreet Gardaí

More like this:
no_space
13 names of Galway interest to contest Seanad elections

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM13 names of Galway interest are to contest the Seanad...

no_space
Armed raid by gang of three on house in Ballinasloe over Christmas

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMNo arrests have yet been made in connection with an a...

no_space
Gardaí investigate assaults in city centre and Salthill over Christmas weekend

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardaí are investigating assaults in the city centre ...

no_space
Galway has country's oldest farm holders according to CSO

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway has the country's oldest farm holders accordin...

no_space
Power restored to majority of affected premises in Rahoon, Westside, Dangan and Bushypark

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardai are urging motorists in Galway to extra take c...

no_space
Gardai urge motorists in Galway to take extra care as the county remains under a Status Yellow wind alert

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGardai are urging motorists in Galway to extra take c...

no_space
Galwegians encouraged to check charities’ register

There are over 11,500 registered charities in Ireland – with 663 of them in Galway alone – but th...

no_space
New Cathaoirleach is only fourth woman ever to serve as county’s First Citizen

Councillor Martina Kinane has been elected Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, becoming only ...

no_space
City Councillors vote to approve revised budget

COMMERCIAL ratepayers in Galway city are facing into an increase of 6% for the coming year after ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up