Gardaí investigate criminal damage at city's oldest jewellery shop

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Gardaí are investigating criminal damage at Galway city’s and Ireland’s oldest jewellers
Dillon’s on Quay Street says it’s the country’s oldest jewellers since it has been crafting Claddagh Rings since 1750
Shortly after midnight on Thursday, St.Stephen’s Day, the window of the premises was shattered
It’s understood the two suspects used an implement to break the window
The first suspect is described as tall and slim dressed in black, with a black covering on his face
The second male suspect was wearing a red jumper
Anyone who may have been in the area at 12.30am and observed any suspicious activity is asked to contact Millstreet Gardaí