Galway’s man of many parts is back for another year at Festival of Kerry

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
Galway’s man of many parts – broadcaster, County Councillor and perennial MC – Ollie Turner is back in another of his recurring roles…as a judge for this summer’s Rose of Tralee, alongside a weather presenter, a fashion designer and a former Rose.
The newly-elected Leas Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council and Galway Bay fm Head of Sport enjoyed the judging role in Tralee last year – and he’s back this month, alongside1998 Rose of Tralee Luzveminda O’Sullivan, RTÉ’s Nuala Carey and Kerry-born fashion designer Don O’Neill.
“I’m thrilled to be back judging for the second year in a row at the Rose of Tralee International Festival and I’m looking forward to working with Mindy, Nuala and Don,” said Ollie.
“The judging process is intense, but really enjoyable, and I know we will work hard as a team to find a worthy successor to the amazing Róisín Wiley.”
A relative newcomer he may be to this stage in proceedings, but Ollie has been involved with the festival for more than 20 years, acting as compere at County Rose Selections all around the country, where his wit and relaxed style have endeared him to Rose of Tralee audiences nationwide.
Head of Sport at Galway Bay fm since 2002, he has previously held the esteemed position of International Judge at the Festival in both 2018 and 2023.
The 1998 Rose of Tralee, Luzveminda O’Sullivan, a native of Castlebar, Co Mayo, is a chemist in the pharmaceutical industry with more than 20 years’ experience and still returns to the Festival as often as possible since her win 26 years ago in 1998.
“The Rose of Tralee is an important, positive and significant part of my life and has been for many years now,” she says.
The National Rose Tour begins on Sunday, August 11, with the Festival itself taking place from Friday, August 16, to Tuesday, August 20. The new Rose will be selected over two nights – on Monday and Tuesday, August 19 and 20.
Pictured: The Rose of Tralee Judging Panel (from left) Don O’Neill, Nuala Carey, Ollie Turner and Luzveminda O’Sullivan.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Athenry/Oranmore Councillor Louis O’Hara chosen as Sinn Fein Candidate for Galway East in General Election
Athenry/Oranmore Councillor Louis O’Hara has been selected as Sinn Fein’s candidate f...
Ballinasloe company celebrates 75 years – and five generations of family business
It started with humble beginnings and an Adana hand-operated printing machine in 1949 – but KPW P...
Imelda May ensures life’s a picnic for Galway singer
A rising star of Galway’s music scene is one of an elite group of Irish buskers who will be mento...
Restoration of water supply in Oranmore and Maree pushed out to midnight
The restoration of the water supply in Oranmore and Maree has been pushed out to midnight. Origin...
Public consultation opens on enhancement scheme for key Tuam area
Public consultation has opened on the Ballygaddy Road park enhancement scheme in Tuam. Galway Cou...
Galway’s The Saw Doctors added to next week’s lineup for Electric Picnic
Galway’s The Saw Doctors have been added to the lineup for Electric Picnic. The festival ki...
Plans for two dozen new homes in Milltown
Planning permission is being sought for almost two dozen new homes in Milltown. Eleanor Sheridan ...
Government funding for three Galway bog-related community projects
Government funding has been announced for three Galway bog-related community projects. €52,000 is...
Gardaí say Galway’s third-level students need to be more aware of accommodation scams
Gardaí say Galway’s third-level students need to be more aware of accommodation scams. Stud...