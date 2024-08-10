Galway’s man of many parts is back for another year at Festival of Kerry

Galway’s man of many parts – broadcaster, County Councillor and perennial MC – Ollie Turner is back in another of his recurring roles…as a judge for this summer’s Rose of Tralee, alongside a weather presenter, a fashion designer and a former Rose.

The newly-elected Leas Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council and Galway Bay fm Head of Sport enjoyed the judging role in Tralee last year – and he’s back this month, alongside1998 Rose of Tralee Luzveminda O’Sullivan, RTÉ’s Nuala Carey and Kerry-born fashion designer Don O’Neill.

“I’m thrilled to be back judging for the second year in a row at the Rose of Tralee International Festival and I’m looking forward to working with Mindy, Nuala and Don,” said Ollie.

“The judging process is intense, but really enjoyable, and I know we will work hard as a team to find a worthy successor to the amazing Róisín Wiley.”

A relative newcomer he may be to this stage in proceedings, but Ollie has been involved with the festival for more than 20 years, acting as compere at County Rose Selections all around the country, where his wit and relaxed style have endeared him to Rose of Tralee audiences nationwide.

Head of Sport at Galway Bay fm since 2002, he has previously held the esteemed position of International Judge at the Festival in both 2018 and 2023.

The 1998 Rose of Tralee, Luzveminda O’Sullivan, a native of Castlebar, Co Mayo, is a chemist in the pharmaceutical industry with more than 20 years’ experience and still returns to the Festival as often as possible since her win 26 years ago in 1998.

“The Rose of Tralee is an important, positive and significant part of my life and has been for many years now,” she says.

The National Rose Tour begins on Sunday, August 11, with the Festival itself taking place from Friday, August 16, to Tuesday, August 20. The new Rose will be selected over two nights – on Monday and Tuesday, August 19 and 20.

Pictured: The Rose of Tralee Judging Panel (from left) Don O’Neill, Nuala Carey, Ollie Turner and Luzveminda O’Sullivan.