Galway’s Grammy shortlisted duo bring out the festive cheer with Christmas single

Author: Our Reporter
3 minutes read
Galway-based folk duo Niall Teague and Padraic Joyce have release their new single with perfect timing for Christmas – and featuring a stellar line-up of local talent in support.
The Grammy shortlisted duo officially released ‘Another Merry Christmas’ late last month – and it features a host of familiar Galway names on the recording, including the Contempo Quartet, percussion wizard Jim Higgins (the Stunning, Christy Moore, Paul Brady), Galway drumming legend Miki Belton, and bassist Maidhc O hÉanaigh.
Belfast-born Niall and Ros a’ Mhíl native Pádraic first met in Galway city and, united by their passion for music and lyrics, began working together. Since then, they have developed a folk style that’s influenced by Americana, country and blues.
“Another Merry Christmas is what we’re all hoping for,” said Niall.
“Through the storms, wars, and grief, in our own lives and across the world, the thought of holding our nearest and dearest close whilst the snow falls softly amongst twinkling fairy lights never fails to sustain us through long, sometimes lonely winter nights,” added Padraic.
With soaring strings, chiming guitars, glistening rhythms and voices that beckon you to fly above the darkness outside the window, their invitation stands open to all – it’s time to leave all your woes behind, to forget about the year gone by and to get in the mood for Another Merry Christmas!
Fresh from touring their Grammy shortlisted album, What Will We Be, Niall and Padraic are gunning to be a decade long overnight success with a song that celebrates both their love of the Yuletide season and hook-filled classic songwriting.
From its opening intimate vocal delivery with Eleanor Rigby-like cello accompaniment, to its climactic closing passage, the song is bursting with Christmas energy.
The duo are award-winning songwriters in their own right, having taken top honours at the International PanCeltic Songwriting Contest in 2019 and the Oireachtas Original Song Contest in 2021.
The single is available on Spotify and download sites now – as is a second Yuletide offering with Galway connections.
The Púcas – Galway native Fergal O’Hanlon and Adam O’Shea from Waterford – have just released their new single, entitled Christmas in Galway.
Fergal and Adam are longtime friends who came up with the idea for the song while wandering the streets of Galway during the Christmas season.
The duo’s harmonious voices and poignant lyrics capture the essence of Christmas in Galway, a time of year when the city comes alive with festive cheer and heartwarming traditions.
“We were inspired by the magic of Christmas in Galway, a city that truly embodies the spirit of the season,” said Fergal.
“We wanted to write a song that would capture the feeling of nostalgia, joy, and togetherness that we associate with Christmas in our hometown.”
He described Christmas in Galway as a heartwarming tribute to the city and the special memories that are made there during the Christmas season.
Pictured: Niall Teague and Padraic Joyce….Another Merry Christmas.
