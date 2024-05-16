An Bord Pleanala approves penthouse apartment building fronting onto Lough Atalia
An Bord Pleanala has approved a penthouse apartment building fronting onto Lough Atalia.
The seven storey block would consist of 18 units overall, in a mix of single and two-bed apartments.
It’ll be built on lands to the rear of Forster Street House, a protected structure.
The plans led by Patrick Ryan were initially approved by city planners, but an appeal was taken to An Bord Pleanala by local residents at College Road.
The higher planning authority has granted permission with some revised conditions.
