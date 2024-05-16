Former St. Brigid’s Nurses Home in Ballinasloe to be converted into domestic violence refuge centre

The former St. Brigid’s Nurses Home in Ballinasloe is set to be converted into a domestic violence refuge centre.

Galway County Council has committed to acquiring the former home, which is located on a 64-acre parcel of land.





Independent Ballinasloe Councillor Evelyn Parsons says this is long-awaited and excellent news.

