Housing, Ring Road, and planning permission key issues raised in major Connemara survey

Published:

Affordability of housing, the need for the Galway City Ring Road, and issues with the planning system are the key matters raised in a major survey undertaken in Connemara.

It was commissioned by Connemara Chamber and drew almost 900 responses from people living in the region.


When it comes to housing, 97 percent said it’s not affordable to buy an average family home in Connemara.

And a further 89 percent felt the state isn’t doing enough to facilitate or provide long term housing.

Almost two-thirds said it’s difficult or very difficult to settle down long term in the region.

One of the key reasons identified was the planning system – with 80 percent saying it’s not fair or fit for purpose.

Almost 90 percent said those living outside Connemara don’t have a right to object to rural housing applications.

A similar number said those living in the region for 10 years or more should have a right to build a home there.

On the subject of roads, 94 percent were in favour of the Galway City Ring Road – while 80 percent said the Moycullen Bypass has reduced travel times to and from Galway.

When it comes to the N59, two thirds said it’s OK or better – but just a third of people said the quality of the R336 was up to the same standard.

The full survey can be viewed at ConnemaraChamber.ie

The post Housing, Ring Road, and planning permission key issues raised in major Connemara survey appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

