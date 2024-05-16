  • Services

Councillor Noel Thomas escorted away from Garda Commissioner at opening of An Spidéal Garda Station

Councillor Noel Thomas escorted away from Garda Commissioner at opening of An Spidéal Garda Station
Connemara Councillor Noel Thomas was escorted away from the Garda Commissioner at today’s official opening of An Spidéal Garda Station.

The Independent Ireland Councillor approached Drew Harris during media interviews, and requested to speak to him about a Garda raid on his home.


Sarah Slevin was there as the incident unfolded, and spoke to both Commissioner Harris and Councillor Thomas.

