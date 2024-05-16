The Gort Town Team is seeking to secure funding to buy and repurpose the convent building in the town.

It’s looking to transform the building, which is owned by the Sisters of Mercy, into a multi-functional facility, which could provide a cultural space and a remote working hub.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

While a previous application to the Rural Regeneration Development Fund was unsuccessful, the Department has said a resubmission would be fully considered.

The team presented its plan to local councillors this week, receiving unanimous support from all in attendance.

Gort Town Team Chairperson, Annie Rosario spoke to Sarah Slevin about their ambitions:

The post Gort Town Team seeks to repurpose Convent as multi-functional community facility appeared first on Galway Bay FM.