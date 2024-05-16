New Garda Station officially opened in An Spidéal by Justice Minister and Garda Commissioner

An Spidéal’s new Garda Station was officially opened this afternoon by the Garda Commissioner and Justice Minister.

The handover of the new Garda Station took place last December, and two Garda members are currently attached to the station.





Drew Harris and Helen McEntee were joined in An Spidéal today by around a hundred people, which included local and retired members of An Garda Siochana.

Speaking after the ribbon cutting and plaque unveil, Commissioner Harris says this new building shows the forces commitment to local areas.

