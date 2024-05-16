Appeal for man in his fifties missing from Gort area

Gardaí are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 56-year-old PJ Reilly who was last seen in Gort on Friday April 26th

PJ is described as approximately 5 feet 6 inches in height, of medium build with red/grey hair and blue eyes.





Gardaí and PJ’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on PJ’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gort Gardaí on 091 63 64 00 or any Garda Station.

