Continued uncertainty over this year’s Clifden Pony Show as organiser issues statement
There’s continued uncertainty over this year’s Clifden Pony Show, set to take place in August.
The Connemara Pony Breeders’ Society has made a statement, saying it wants to address rumours circulating on social media.
The Connemara Pony Breeders’ Society says it’ll know by next Thursday if this year’s show will happen as planned in August.
But it says it needs help from the public to make it happen – as it’s facing serious challenges due to the cost and lack of volunteers.
It further adds that experts have assessed the sand arena in Clifden and it’s currently unsuitable for use.
The CPBS notes upgrading it will involve significant costs and this will not be rectified in time for August.
It finishes by saying it will be releasing a detailed update next Thursday.
