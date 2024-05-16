  • Services

Services

Continued uncertainty over this year’s Clifden Pony Show as organiser issues statement

Published:

Continued uncertainty over this year’s Clifden Pony Show as organiser issues statement
Share story:

There’s continued uncertainty over this year’s Clifden Pony Show, set to take place in August.

The Connemara Pony Breeders’ Society has made a statement, saying it wants to address rumours circulating on social media.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The Connemara Pony Breeders’ Society says it’ll know by next Thursday if this year’s show will happen as planned in August.

But it says it needs help from the public to make it happen – as it’s facing serious challenges due to the cost and lack of volunteers.

It further adds that experts have assessed the sand arena in Clifden and it’s currently unsuitable for use.

The CPBS notes upgrading it will involve significant costs and this will not be rectified in time for August.

It finishes by saying it will be releasing a detailed update next Thursday.

The post Continued uncertainty over this year’s Clifden Pony Show as organiser issues statement appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Gort Town Team seeks to repurpose Convent as multi-functional community facility

The Gort Town Team is seeking to secure funding to buy and repurpose the convent building in the ...

no_space
Appeal for man in his fifties missing from Gort area

Gardaí are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 56-year-old PJ Reilly who was last...

no_space
Councillor Noel Thomas escorted away from Garda Commissioner at opening of An Spidéal Garda Station

Connemara Councillor Noel Thomas was escorted away from the Garda Commissioner at today’s officia...

no_space
New Garda Station officially opened in An Spidéal by Justice Minister and Garda Commissioner

An Spidéal’s new Garda Station was officially opened this afternoon by the Garda Commission...

no_space
Housing, Ring Road, and planning permission key issues raised in major Connemara survey

Affordability of housing, the need for the Galway City Ring Road, and issues with the planning sy...

no_space
Former St. Brigid’s Nurses Home in Ballinasloe to be converted into domestic violence refuge centre

The former St. Brigid’s Nurses Home in Ballinasloe is set to be converted into a domestic v...

no_space
An Bord Pleanala approves penthouse apartment building fronting onto Lough Atalia

An Bord Pleanala has approved a penthouse apartment building fronting onto Lough Atalia. The seve...

no_space
Permission granted for new housing development in Claregalway

Planning permission has been granted for a new housing development in Claregalway. Goaley Crescen...

no_space
An Spidéal Garda Station to be formally opened by Justice Minister and Garda Commissioner today

The Justice Minister and Garda Commissioner will be in An Spidéal today for the Formal Opening of...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up