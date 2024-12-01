Galway West: McMahon eliminated as counting resumes

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
Doran McMahon of The Irish Freedom Party has been eliminated on the second count in Galway West after the distribution of Independent Patrick Feeney’s transfers.
McMahon’s 455 votes will now be distributed in the third count.
Counting resumed at 9am on Sunday. It was adjourned after 11pm on Saturday after the results of the first count were announced. It confirmed Mairéad Farrell of Sinn Féin topped the poll.
Turnout in Galway West was 58%. With five seats to fill it is diverse constituency that stretches from Claregalway, Carnmore and Oranmore in the east, Galway City, Connemara, the Aran Islands and Inishbofin
Galway West
No of Seats: 5
Electorate: 103,713
Total poll: 60,652
Spoiled: 375
Valid poll: 60,277
Quota: 10,047
Second count
(Distribution of Feeney’s transfers):
*Farell, Mairéad (SF) +5 8169
Connolly, John (FF) +3 7,195
*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +1 6,888
*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +5 6,752
*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +3 6,014
Thomas, Noel (Ind) +3 5,703
Kyne, Séan (FG) +0 5,335
Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +3 2,932
Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +2 2,174
Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +4 2,223
O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +0 1,831
Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +3 1,976
Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +5 1,238
McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) +2 907
Cahill, AJ (The Irish People) +6 475
McMahon, Doran (Irish Freedom) +5 455 ELIMINATED
Feeney, Patrick (Ind) ELIMINATED
Pictured: Doran McMahon (right), who has been eliminated, with Independent Ireland member of Galway County Council, Seamus Walsh. at the count centre in Salthill.
