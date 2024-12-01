Galway West: McMahon eliminated as counting resumes

Doran McMahon of The Irish Freedom Party has been eliminated on the second count in Galway West after the distribution of Independent Patrick Feeney’s transfers.

McMahon’s 455 votes will now be distributed in the third count.

Counting resumed at 9am on Sunday. It was adjourned after 11pm on Saturday after the results of the first count were announced. It confirmed Mairéad Farrell of Sinn Féin topped the poll.

Turnout in Galway West was 58%. With five seats to fill it is diverse constituency that stretches from Claregalway, Carnmore and Oranmore in the east, Galway City, Connemara, the Aran Islands and Inishbofin

Galway West

No of Seats: 5

Electorate: 103,713

Total poll: 60,652

Spoiled: 375

Valid poll: 60,277

Quota: 10,047

Second count

(Distribution of Feeney’s transfers):

*Farell, Mairéad (SF) +5 8169

Connolly, John (FF) +3 7,195

*Grealish, Noel (Ind) +1 6,888

*Connolly, Catherine (Ind) +5 6,752

*Naughton, Hildegarde (FG) +3 6,014

Thomas, Noel (Ind) +3 5,703

Kyne, Séan (FG) +0 5,335

Seoige, Gráinne (FF) +3 2,932

Seoighthe, Eibhlín (Soc Dem) +2 2,174

Cubbard, Mike (Ind) +4 2,223

O’Reilly, Pauline (Green) +0 1,831

Ogbu, Helen (Labour) +3 1,976

Lenihan, Pádraig (Aontú) +5 1,238

McMaster, Maisie (Sol-PBP) +2 907

Cahill, AJ (The Irish People) +6 475

McMahon, Doran (Irish Freedom) +5 455 ELIMINATED

Feeney, Patrick (Ind) ELIMINATED

Pictured: Doran McMahon (right), who has been eliminated, with Independent Ireland member of Galway County Council, Seamus Walsh. at the count centre in Salthill.