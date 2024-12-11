Galway sexual violence disclosure training hailed a success in report

A report has highlighted the success of new sexual violence and harrassment disclosure training being rolled out at University of Galway.

The ‘First Point of Contact’ Disclosure Management Skills Training is a collaboration between the University’s Active Consent programme and Galway Rape Crisis Centre.

The training is a 12-hour psychotherapist-led programme, which teaches people how to create a safe, informed, and supportive space for disclosures to be made.

Around 300 participants from the Higher Education, Further Education & Training sectors, and other organisations have completed the training so far.

Gemma MacNally, Clinical and Therapeutic Lead of the Active* Consent programme has been speaking to Sarah Slevin: