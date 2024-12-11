  • Services

Galway Rape Crisis Centre to use new funding to break down culture and language barriers

Published:

Galway Rape Crisis Centre will use new funding to break down cultural and language barriers in the community.

GRCC has become the first local charity to receive funding as part of Bank of Ireland’s Begin Together programme.

It comes as the centre awaits the construction of its new building at Claddagh Quay, due to be completed in May 2025.

GRCC will receive €40,000 over the next two years, to help support its counselling service for those affected by sexual abuse and sexual violence.

Speaking to Galway Talks, CEO of GRCC, Cathy Connolly explains what the money will go toward:

