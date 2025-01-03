Galway public urged to help protect against burst pipes and conserve water as cold snap hits

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

As temperatures fall below zero, Uisce Éireann is reminding people in Galway to protect their water pipes from the freezing weather.

Water expands by nearly 10% as it freezes and turns into ice, which stops the flow of water through pipes – this can even cause new pipes to split.

Uisce Éireann is urging people do their bit to help avoid expensive repairs and a disrupted water supply at home or on their farm/business by taking a few easy preventative measures.

These include checking outside pipes that can become frozen and burst during periods of cold weather and, if possible, turning off water supply to these areas or to any unoccupied premises.

Alternatively, people may consider setting the heating to come on periodically at a lower temperature.

This allows warm air to circulate and will help to prevent pipes and tanks from freezing in the cold weather.

Uisce Éireann’s Margaret Attridge said: “With temperatures dipping below zero it is very important to continue the regular maintenance of your property, protect outside taps and farm troughs, and check empty premises.”

“It’s also a good idea to familiarise yourself with your own internal water system and, in particular, how to turn off your supply at the stopcock so that you can protect your property in the event of a burst pipe.”

Margaret is also asking people to conserve water and not to leave taps running as this will not necessarily prevent pipes from freezing and can impact on your local water supply.

“We also recommend that people don’t run taps continually as this is not an effective way of preventing frozen pipes and can cause other problems such as frozen drains. It also puts further pressure on water supplies that are already challenged by the freezing conditions.

“Being mindful of water use at home, on farms and in businesses can make a big difference.”