Galway official hits 40 years as a referee – after starting when he was just 18

For even the most ardent of football fans, the notion of being a referee for even 90 minutes – standing in the middle, having every decision loudly questioned, taking abuse from both sides, maybe running the gauntlet of angry supporters at the end – would be sufficient to send cold shivers down your back.

But veteran ref Paul McGrath does just that four times every weekend on average – twice on Saturday, twice on Sunday. And that’s been his life for all of 40 years.

“I have sometimes thought: ‘Why on earth am I here or I wish I was somewhere else’, but when I do two games on a Saturday or Sunday, they’re always one after another at the same venue. So it doesn’t take as much time as you might think,” he says.

The longest-serving football referee with the Galway Branch, his enthusiasm is infectious, but he also readily admits the predicable downside of being the man in the middle – the abuse.

And it’s not from the players themselves.

“It’s the parents and the coaches. It can be tough but when you’ve survived 40 years of it, you need that thick skin. Some of the club – and we won’t name them – but there are one or two who are over the top,” he says.

“But it’s up to the referee to report it – and if they keep reporting it, the club will be heavily fined,” he adds.

Given the number of games he has refereed, it’s probably no surprise that he can’t actually remember the teams in the very first one – but he does know that it was played on October 20 1984.

“I’d started out playing with Corrib Rangers under Mike Corbett. I would have been on one of the first Corrib Rangers teams – not quite the first ever but there or thereabouts.

“I played in goal once; it was under-15. I was only twelve and very small, but I’d done really well in training and Mike told me on the Thursday night that I was starting on Saturday against Claddagh Rangers.

“About ten minutes into the game, he took me off. We were eight-nil down – all they had to do was lob me.”

Which might explain in a small way why he’d packed in playing football at the age of just 15.

Aged 58 now, he was 18 when he started refereeing – but he’d already gone onto the administrative side of the game because after finishing on the pitch, he joined the Corrib Rangers committee, through which he nominated to go on the Galway Youth Committee.

“Because there was a shortage of referees, we decided we’d hold a referees course so myself and Gerry McDermott did the course to lead by example – and the two of us started refereeing.”

Originally from Lower Salthill, the McGrath family moved up to Inchagoill Road on the Westside in 1975 where they’ve lived ever since. The eldest of five, his late dad Tom was from Donegal and these days Paul cares for his mother Magaret in the family home.

Aside from his commitment to football, the other regular fixture on his calendar is his role as a steward at Masses and ceremonies in the Cathedral – a role he inherited from his father, who was the head steward.

“At the moment I only do the Cathedral if I’m not referring. I normally do Saturday evening and Sunday evening but during the mornings, I’d be off referring,” he says.

Away from refereeing, he also goes to see matches as a fan – including a couple of times a year over the watch his lifelong favourites, Nottingham Forest, in the Premiership.

He’s been following them since before Brian Clough was even involved – and all down to, literally, a pin in the paper after a question from his father, Tom.

“One Sunday morning, he just said ‘pick a team’ and I said I wouldn’t pick one that was in what was the old First Division. I went down the lower leagues and I said to him ‘whoever I point at, that’s who I’m going to follow’.

“It was Nottingham Forest and it was a lucky choice because then Clough came along and we had Leagues and European Cups to savour.”

It takes a bit of convincing to get Paul to name players who’ve most impressed him – but he does single out a Galway United defender and former Irish international whose class he appreciated up close.

“I can remember refereeing Greg Cunningham at under-age level long when he was with Mervue. When he and his twin brother Daniel played together, they were something else to watch.”

As for his career – which is far from over – he’s proud of his longevity and also of some of the more memorable games and tournaments he’s had an officiating role at.

“I was just looking back at things I’ve done; 1992 I was involved in the Kennedy Cup in Galway; 2006 I did the line for a schools international between the Republic of Ireland and Scotland in Eamon Deacy Park; on the line for the Irish Intermediate Cup Final in 2006; numerous Connacht Cup Finals as fourth official and on the line, and a few Inter-League Finals too.”

And there may be more because his 40 years is not the end. It’s a milestone along the way.

“Life’ s been good so why would I pack it in? I’ve at least three or four more years out it of the health and the knees allow it. Sure otherwise I’d just be doing nothing at home.”

Pictured: Soccer referee Paul McGrath meeting with Alex Rogalinski of Merlin Woods Sports Club B team and Jayden Wilson, Maree Oranmore D Team, before the start of an Under 14 Division 4 game at Castle Park.