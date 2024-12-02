Galway native marks her 100th birthday with gathering of friends and family

-
A Galway woman who spent the first 94 years of her life in the west recently celebrated her centenary – in his adopted home in the sunny southeast.
Mary (Molly) Keane (née Murray), who celebrated her 100th birthday on October 26, was born in Knockmascahill, Glenamaddy, and married Michael Keane in 1950.
Soon after that, the couple paid £700 to buy the Corner Bar in the village of Cloonfad, County Roscommon.
Mary and Michael had six children – three boys and three girls: the late PJ, Michael, Marion, Anne, Margaret Theresa, and Francis – as well as ten grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
In 2018, aged 94, Mary moved to Dungarvan to live with her daughter and son-in-law Marion and John McCarthy, and she has been a resident of Carechoice, Dungarvan since 2023.
The family marked her big birthday with a small celebration in Carechoice, after a larger celebration was cancelled due to a bereavement in the family. That saw Marion and John join the residents and staff, and three neighbours from Silver Springs.
“It was an absolutely fantastic occasion,” John said. “The care home put a wonderful thing on and actually Mary herself said it was more homely to have it in that environment. The residents around her were friends, and she really enjoyed it.”
“The carers put on entertainment, and they had music, cake, and wine,” Marion said. “[We] had three balloons [saying] ‘100’ outside the door as a welcome board. I was really happy about it and she was happy.”
The family were joined by Councillor Damien Geoghegan, who attended the celebration and presented her with a letter from the President, to mark her 100th birthday.
In addition to the celebration, Mary, who used to play radio bingo from Midwest Radio in Ballyhaunis in Co. Mayo, received bingo books from Midwest Radio for her 100th birthday.
“She loves bingo,” Marion said.
According to John and Marion, Mary’s faith and her family have been the drivers behind her long life.
“She’s a great believer in Our Lady of Knock,” Marion said. “The children – all the grandchildren and great grandchildren, have really inspired her to keep going.”
“[Mary] is very, very pleased to have lived to see all her great grandchildren. She’s really pleased with that,” John added.
Pictured: Big birthday…Molly Keane.
