Galway Mountain Rescue annual bucket collection

Published:

Galway Mountain Rescue Team (GMRT) is calling on the public to support its annual bucket collection, taking place this Saturday on Shop Street, Galway. Team members will be present throughout the day, raising much-needed funds to continue their life-saving work in Galway and Clare.

As a fully voluntary organisation, GMRT provides round-the-clock search and rescue services in the upland and remote areas of both counties. Over the past year, the team has responded to 18 search and rescue incidents, with volunteers dedicating more than 4,800 hours of their own time to rescue missions, training, and community initiatives, such as mountain safety talks for hiking groups and schools.

Your generosity and support would be gratefully received.

