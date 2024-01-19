Galway League crash out of Oscar Traynor at group stages

Local Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty

After starting their Oscar Traynor Cup campaign with a 2-0 away win over Roscommon, a 4-1 home defeat against Mayo followed and maybe that was a signal that Galway’s ability to always qualify from their group was being challenged.

True to form, that came to pass on Sunday when they suffered a 2-1 defeat away against the Sligo-Leitrim League and in the process exited the competition. The win saw Sligo finish second in the table with Mayo finishing top, after making it three wins in succession following a 4-1 victory over Roscommon, with both sides qualifying for the national stages.

The Galway squad was not as strong as it might have been. Injuries certainly played a part with a number of players unavailable, and while there was a consistency in selection for the opening two games, just two players played in all three games.

For various reasons, no Salthill Devon players were involved in the squad that travelled to Sligo, and no doubt there are some explanations for that.

Despite the inexperience and youthfulness of the squad, this was a game they could have won. The home side made a solid start and following a Galway error made the perfect start when Mark McGoldrick raced through to finish past Mark Greaney.

The visitors certainly picked up the pieces but could find no reward despite now dominating possession. A similar pattern continued in the second-half as Colm Whelan, Luke Wyer and Nathan Ward all went close to a breakthrough, before a swift counter-attack at the other end allowed Sligo-Leitrim add a second through Malachy Spratt.

With Rodney Grant’s charges requiring a win in order to overtake the home side, they continued to threaten. A double-digit number of corners was forced for no reward, before a late Adam Duffy free-kick pulled one back, but that was as good as it got as Galway failed to add to their tally as they suffered a very rare defeat against their North-West rivals.

Pictured: Galway Bohemians goalkeeper Eoghan McHale comes to collect in the Division One clash against East Galway United in Millars Lane last weekend. Photos: Joe O’Shaughnessy.