Galway In Days Gone By

1919

Agricultural prowess

Some interesting particulars concerning the working schemes of agricultural and technical instruction and of the schemes for agricultural development are given in the recently published eighteenth annual report of the Department.

In the case of agriculture the period under review is the agricultural year 1st October, 1917, to 30th Sept., 1918; in the case of technical instruction, the academic year 1st August, 1917 – 31st July, 2018. The report extends to 250 pages, and deals exhaustively with all the Department’s activities.

In view of the interest at present being taken in agricultural education in Great Britain, the United States, Canada, France and other countries, this matter must have the place of honour – as it has in the report.

Having mentioned these countries it might here be remarked that testimony is paid to the plan underlying agricultural instruction in Ireland, and to the manner in which Instructors are trained, by its adoption now for Great Britain.

A Bill for the reorganisation of agricultural education in France adopted last year by the French Senate was similarly modelled.

American Commissions also, which have visited the Continent, recommended their States to copy some of the features of the Irish system.

The Canadian Royal Commission on Industrial Training and Technical Education reported as follows: “Training of Experts and Leaders. Frequent reference has been made to the policy and methods followed in Ireland. The Irish Department had the advantage of being created after a thorough and intimate study of the systems of the leading European countries. It was organised in such a way as to enable it to give effect to the best that has been learned from these countries.”

Too good to be true?

Mr. John Canning presided at the last meeting of the Portumna Board of Guardians. Present: Messrs. John Morrissey, J.P.; P. Coghlan, John Mullin, M. Brien, P. Nevin, P. Hardiman, J. Taylor, MI. Malone.

The Clerk (Mr. Hynes) stated to the board he was informed that they were about to get a motor ambulance free. The cost of it was about £600, but it would not cost the union one penny.

Mr. Hardiman: We will hardly get it for nothing. I have no doubts.

Master: There can be no doubts about it. We are getting an up-to-date motor ambulance free.

Chairman: We will have to keep it in repair. That is all.

Mr. Brien: Where is it coming from?

Clerk: The Red Cross Society.

Mr. Hardiman: If we have to pay anything I would go against it.

Mr. Malone: How does it come we are getting it?

Master: They have a number on hands and think it right to give them to the poor. – On the motion of the Chairman, seconded by Mr. Hardiman, it was unanimously decided to accept the gift.

