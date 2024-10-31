Galway In Days Gone By

1924

Acting on eggs

Legislation is proceeding at such breakneck pace in the Free State that it is difficult to keep track of it. The new law regulating the export of eggs will come into operation at an early date.

The Department of Agriculture is at present taking initial steps towards that end. They have circularised the trade that they are prepared to make a preliminary inspection of the premises of egg shippers and to advise as to any improvements that may be necessary to ensure that such premises will comply with the requirements of the Act.

All such places must be registered and to qualify for registration, they must be found structurally suitable, and properly and sufficiently equipped for carrying on the business on an adequate commercial scale.

There must also be sufficient storage accommodation. In order that those engaged in handling eggs in the export trade may have an opportunity of acquiring the proficiency in testing, packing, grading, etc., required by the Act, the Department will make arrangements for courses of instruction at all local centres.

