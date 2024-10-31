Galway In Days Gone By

Published:
-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan
~ 2 minutes read
1924
Acting on eggs
Legislation is proceeding at such breakneck pace in the Free State that it is difficult to keep track of it. The new law regulating the export of eggs will come into operation at an early date.
The Department of Agriculture is at present taking initial steps towards that end. They have circularised the trade that they are prepared to make a preliminary inspection of the premises of egg shippers and to advise as to any improvements that may be necessary to ensure that such premises will comply with the requirements of the Act.
All such places must be registered and to qualify for registration, they must be found structurally suitable, and properly and sufficiently equipped for carrying on the business on an adequate commercial scale.
There must also be sufficient storage accommodation. In order that those engaged in handling eggs in the export trade may have an opportunity of acquiring the proficiency in testing, packing, grading, etc., required by the Act, the Department will make arrangements for courses of instruction at all local centres.
Pictured: Lorna McMahon, organiser of the Quincentennial Flower Show at St Nicholas’ Church, Galway City, pins a rose on the Lapel of Lord Killanin, as he performed the opening of the show on September 10, 1984.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Defiant An Cheathrú Rua finish the job in extra-time
An Cheathrú Rua 2-11 Killererin 0-14 (AET) By Eanna O’Reilly at Tuam Stadium AN Cheat...
Galway Lions at heart of the matter
Galway Lions Club has been around for more than 50 years – and the need for its supports is as gr...
Following the beat of his own drum
Well-known musicians from the four provinces feature on Fleadh Town, a new album of traditional t...
Cortoon Shamrocks’ rising stars cut loose in U-19 final
Cortoon Shamrocks 4-16 Oughterard 1-6 By PJ Lynch in Headford CORTOON Shamrocks were cro...
Plenty of permutations in expanded Galway East
World of Politics with Harry McGee Between now and the election, I will be looking at constitu...
Report offers wake-up call on climate change
A Galway academic who has been contributing to a major study on health and climate change for eac...
Loughrea play the game on own terms to reach decider
Loughrea 3-16 Clarinbridge 1-16 By Kevin Egan at Kenny Park A quarter of a century ago, ...
Fashion show fit for a queen
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara They’re obviously dedicated followers of fas...
NTA consultants see GLUAS as viable option for Galway
A new expert study – carried out on behalf of the National Transport Authority – has determined t...