Heritage Council visits Galway city and county to see community-led heritage projects first -hand

A host of heritage groups from across the city and county put their best foot forward when members of the Heritage Council visited Galway to witness the impact its funding was having on the ground.

The Heritage Council members and executive wanted to meet with the passionate volunteers and heritage professionals leading this vital work – and they were impressed with what they encountered.

The visit included a guided tour of Galway City Museum with Director Eithne Verling and Galway City Heritage Officer Jim Higgins, followed by a trip to Claregalway Castle to view recent conservation works led by Eamonn O’Donoghue.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Sean Canney, and then-Leas Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council, Ollie Turner, also joined the visit at Claregalway Castle.

The tour continued to the medieval town of Athenry, where the board was welcomed by Galway County Council Heritage Officer Marie Mannion.

The visit concluded in Kinvara, where the Council met with over twenty-five community heritage and Tidy Towns groups from across the county of Galway, who showcased the inspiring work they have achieved with support from the Heritage Council.

Martina Moloney, Chairperson of the Heritage Council and former Galway County Manager, praised Galway’s rich heritage as ‘truly exceptional’.

“It was a privilege for the Heritage Council to meet the extraordinary individuals and community groups working tirelessly to protect and promote it,” she said.

“Visits like this are so important as they allow us to see first-hand the impact of our support and to fully appreciate the value of the incredible work happening at a local level.

“We are immensely proud to play a part in sustaining this vital heritage for future generations,” she added.

Galway County Council Heritage Officer Marie Mannion expressed her gratitude to all who made the visit such a success.

“We are deeply thankful to the Board and Executive of the Heritage Council for coming to the county of Galway and for their unwavering support to Galway County Council and the communities in the county of Galway who benefit from Heritage Council funding,” she said.

She also extended a heartfelt thanks to the amazing heritage groups in the county who do incredible work in promoting and safeguarding the heritage of the county in a voluntary capacity.

Pictured: Chief Executive of the Heritage Council Virginia Teehan (second left) with Karen Blake, Marita Barry and Clare McGinty Ryan from Kinvara Tidy Towns.