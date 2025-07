This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway-based businessman has been awarded the Business All-Star Master Practitioner in HR & Coaching accreditation by the All-Ireland Business Foundation

Former Head of HR at UHG and founder of HRworks, Christy O’Hara, secured the achievement for his leadership and transformative coaching.

His unique ‘Beyond the Finish Programme’ offers support for athletes transitioning to a new career and life after sport.