Clifden honours co-pilot who re-enacted Alcock and Brown famous transatlantic crossing

Clifden and Connemara will this weekend celebrate 20 years since the historic re-enactment of Alcock and Brown’s original epic transatlantic flight.

They will remember the day back in July 2005, when Mark Rebholz and Steve Fossett made history by landing at the Connemara Golf Links at Ballyconneely.

And in doing so, they re-created the historic, first-ever 1919 transatlantic flight of John Alcock and Arthur Whitten Brown, landing their replica of the British pair’s biplane – only this time at the eighth hole instead of Derrigimlagh bog.

Flying a faithful replica of the original 1919 Vickers Vimy, the duo paid homage to the aviation pioneers who achieved the first ever non-stop transatlantic flight – and this Saturday, Clifden and Connemara will mark the 20th anniversary of that remarkable re-enactment.

The celebrations will welcome Mark Rebholz back to Clifden for a special day of free events honouring this historic feat and the people who made it possible. His flying partner, businessman and adventurer Steve Fossett, died in 2007.

The day’s events begin at 1pm with the unveiling of a Commemorative Plaque by Mark Rebholz in Clifden Town Square, followed by an Audience with Mark Rebholz in the Station House Theatre at 4pm, finishing with a screening of Alcock and Brown: The True Story, a documentary by Kevin Glynn, at 6pm.

This event is organised by Connemara Chamber of Commerce, which was also involved in welcoming the aviators back in 2005.

The commemorations will provide an opportunity for the community and visitors alike to learn more about the historic transatlantic crossings and the role Clifden has played in this remarkable chapter of aviation history.

All events are free, but tickets must be reserved online on Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.ie/o/connemara-chamber-113026257011.

Pictured: Re-enactment…the replica Vickers Vimy approaching its destination in 2005.