Galway musician unveils her new hybrid instrument with city concert

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
A Galway musician who has performed all over the world has come up with a new version of the traditional harp, which she is unveiling this weekend at a special concert at the home of Irish music in the city’s Westend.
Úna Ní Fhlannagáin is an award-winning exponent of the modern Irish harp, fusing the nuance and drive of Irish traditional music with jazz and pop influences. The Craughwell native has performed all over the world, with Grammy and Emmy-winners.
In 2020, Athenry Arts & Heritage Centre invited her to make a series of videos on the history of the Irish harp, giving her the chance to deep-dive into the fascinating world of the ancient Irish harp tradition.
Entranced by the bell-like resonance of metal strings, she conceptualised a brand-new instrument, a hybrid of the ancient Irish harp and the modern Irish harp – and set about turning it into reality, at the height of the Covid pandemic!
With support from Music Network, she commissioned a new harp to be designed and built by wirestrung harp expert, Paul Dooley.
Now, almost five years later, the project has come to fruition, and Úna will play this brand-new harp in Galway for the first time this weekend.
Úna explains that the new harp has bronze strings, and the one-piece soundbox of the early Gaelic harp.
“The soundbox is made from Irish willow from Leitrim; in a beautifully poetic coincidence, the wood comes from near Keadue, the burial place of Ireland’s internationally-renowned harpist/composer Turlough O’Carolan,” she says.
The harp has the string-spacing of a modern Irish harp, which enables the player to play using either fingernails or fingerpads – but Úna reveals that this new hybrid instrument also has the range and sharping levers of the modern Irish harp, enabling the player to perform a broad range of genres.
“I am incredibly excited to perform on this unique new harp, the first of its kind in Ireland, and – so far as I know – the world,” she says.
“The metal strings of the ancient Irish harp tradition give a uniquely resonant, magical sound, which I want to share with everyone!”
Hailing from Craughwell, nurtured by the Athenry arts scene and inspired by Inis Meáin, it was very important to Úna to showcase the new instrument in Galway.
So this Saturday, the new harp will be premiered at a concert in the Crane Bar, at 6pm where Úna will perform on the harp, joined by special guest, Canadian dancer Mélissandre T-B.
And also on the night, Úna will release an album of her original compositions, recorded on the new harp. Space is limited, so advance booking is advised.
Tickets are available on www.eventbrite.ie for €15 / €10.
Pictured: Úna Ní Fhlannagáin with her re-invented version of the traditional harp.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Community groups praised for heritage project on keeping name of Gort Inse Guaire alive
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCommunity groups from Gort have been praised for thei...
Galway based businessman achieves prestigious business award
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Galway-based businessman has been awarded the Busin...
University of Galway hosts headquarters of €34million ARC Hub for HealthTech
University of Galway has been announced as the headquarters for a new €34 million investment in h...
Heritage Council visits Galway city and county to see community-led heritage projects first -hand
A host of heritage groups from across the city and county put their best foot forward when member...
Clifden honours co-pilot who re-enacted Alcock and Brown famous transatlantic crossing
Clifden and Connemara will this weekend celebrate 20 years since the historic re-enactment of Alc...
UK actor throws weight behind novel campaign to increase Connemara school numbers
A well-known soap actor dropped into a Connemara school last week to show his support for their u...
Galway Garden Festival gears up for thousands to attend Claregalway Castle
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThousands of people are expected to attend the Galway...
Limited edition 'Saoírse & Mamma' make-up collection to raise funds for charity
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMBPerfect cosmetics have launched a limited edition 'S...
Over 1,000 competitors set to contest Connacht Fleadh in Ballinasloe
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOver 1,000 competitors are set to contest the Connach...