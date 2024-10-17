Galway In Days Gone By

Published:
-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan
1924
Shopping excursions
The Midland Great Western Railway has announced that the shopping excursions to Galway each Wednesday will be continued throughout the month of October.
These Wednesday trips at exceptionally cheap return rates were initiated by the Galway Chamber of Commerce for the express purpose of stimulating business at a time when it was at a very low ebb.
They proved an instant success both from the point of view of the railway company and of Galway and Salthill. They brought into the town every Wednesday from 500 to 1,000 people, and the shopkeepers noted the fact that they had renewed a pleasant and profitable acquaintance with customers from Connemara and from other parts of the county whom they had not seen for years.
The recent period of stress and strife in Ireland was not conducive to travel and the excursions were welcome evidence of a return to normality.
The city shopkeepers are to be congratulated on the manner in which they cooperated to make them a success. Excellent terms were given in the shops; fares were returned to those who purchased over £5 worth of goods.
