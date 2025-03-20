Galway has over 1,000 listings on Airbnb

Published:
-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
There are over 1,000 properties available on Airbnb across Galway city and county – at a time when long-term rental properties for individuals and families remained at a premium.
Figures published by the national housing charity Threshold revealed that Galway had 292 hosts, advertising 1,009 properties across the city and county.
Ironically, those figures come in the same week that Galway County Council revealed that the vacancy rate for its housing stock was at an all-time low last year after a record number of house keys were allocated to people on the waiting list.
The County Council handed out 502 keys to refurbished or previously vacant homes last year – the first time the local authority had housing allocations of over 500.
But at the same time, those looking to get onto the private rental ladder would have found that – if a spot check from the end of last year is any indicator – 110 hosts had 432 properties for short-term rent in Galway city on Airbnb and there were 118 hosts with 577 Airbnb rentals in the county.
The data – compiled from December 12, twelve weeks ago – was analysed from Inside Airbnb, which collects and collates figures from around the world from the popular lettings and homestays website.
That showed that the number of entire properties listed in Ireland, excluding home share listings, was 20,176.
Get the full story in this week’s Connacht Tribune, on sale in shops now, or you can download the digital edition from www.connachttribune.ie. You can also download our Connacht Tribune App from Apple’s App Store or get the Android Version from Google Play.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
More final day heartache for Presentation Athenry
CBS Thurles 0-24 Presentation College, Athenry2-17 By Paul Keane at Croke Park A flock o...
GRETB offers new range of Further Education and Training courses to support growing demand
A range of new Further Education and Training (FET) micro-qualifications are now being offered th...
Galway In Days Gone By
1925 Flu that floors The influenza which has been raging throughout the West of Ireland, an...
Maigh Cuilinn and Titans set for play-offs
Titans and Maigh Cuilinn head into the Men’s Division One post-season play-offs this Saturday on ...
Concerns voiced over Garda numbers in Galway
The strength of An Garda Síochána in Galway increased slightly this year but there are concerns t...
Wining and dining without gracing pub nor restaurant
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara When I suggested to a friend we venture to t...
Calm after the storm is now the way to go!
A PERIOD of calm after the storm has been called for by a Galway IFA representative in relation t...
The stuff of dreams and it’s all good for our mental wellbeing
Country Living with Francis Farragher Like a fair few other people that I know, I share a kind...
Tipping point from young to old hits in your early forties
A Different View with Dave O’Connell It’s the moment in life that you never saw coming – and i...