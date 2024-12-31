Galway has country's oldest farm holders according to CSO

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway has the country’s oldest farm holders according to data compiled by the Central Statistics Office

The data shows the average age of a farm holder in Galway is 60.9 years

Farmers in Connacht are generally older as the second highest is Mayo at 60.8 years followed by Roscommon at 60.2

The average across the country is 59.4 while the youngest farm holders are in Donegal at 58

In general, according to a report in today’s Irish Independent, farming is in danger as the next generation looks elsewhere for careers

Macra na Feirme says at the current rate of decline, within five years there will be no farm holders aged 35 or under