Galway father and daughter join 24-hour fast in solidarity with Palestinians

A Galway father and daughter are planning something different in the run-up to Christmas – a 24-hour fast to highlight the continuing genocide taking place in Palestine. And they hope to inspire others across the county to follow suit.

James and Laura Duggan from Athenry are joining with individuals and Palestinian advocacy groups from across the country, undertaking this 24-hour mass fast next Thursday, December 12.

This Hunger For Justice: Palestine action also aims to raise money for charities operating on the ground in Palestine, particularly in Gaza, where the ethnic cleansing is greatest.

The Duggans also want to shine a light on the deliberate blocking of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza by Israel, which is leading to starvation and disease, amidst the ongoing Israeli assault on the beleaguered, ghettoised strip.

“I felt that I needed to do something to voice my opposition to the genocide taking place in Palestine,” said James.

“Every night, we watch unimaginable scenes of death and destruction on our screens and it seems like those in power in this world could not care less. This nationwide fast allows us to say in a loud voice that this massacre is not being conducted in my name,” he added.

Laura said that, for now, it’s just herself and her father who are participating.

“My mother would join us but as she cycles to her clients as a home carer it just wouldn’t be safe for her to participate,” she said.

“My dad has been very active in grassroots politics and Palestinian solidarity efforts – for all of my life at least. He instilled a sense of solidarity and social justice in me through his actions and the need to take actions, no matter how small to try and change things for the better. Which is why we are doing this,” she added.

Laura pointed to what she called ‘clear parallels’ in the occupation of Palestine and the colonisation of Ireland by Britain.

“We could talk at length about history and causes for the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people but it simply boils down to the fact that we believe the Irish Government is not doing enough to play it part in preventing the ongoing atrocities.

“No family should be afraid of being put out from their home, of being murdered while running for safety, or to see hunger in their child’s face.

“If the fast makes people more aware of the small actions they can take to take in the face of overwhelming injustice, the ways they can say “no, not in my name” then it will be worth it,” she added.

Overall, the fast action next Thursday aims to have at least 1,000 people fasting in unison on that day. Already the Hunger For Justice project has received endorsements from over 50 groups across the country as well as notable names in Irish and international public life.

These include Miriam Francois, Frances Black, Mick Wallace, Paul Murphy, Tony Griffin and Tadgh Hickey. Additionally, participants and supporters will gather this Saturday as part of a National Day of Action to highlight the continuing genocide.

“We hope that people will come out and join us in a show of solidarity with Palestine. There are regular vigils, marches and events all around Galway and everyone is welcome. We are all just ordinary people showing empathy for other ordinary people suffering unimaginable cruelty,” said Laura.

The mass fast runs in parallel to an ongoing rolling 24-hour fast campaign run by the Nenagh Friends of Palestine in Tipperary and Kerry Irish Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

That campaign has been running for over 230 consecutive days since April, where a different volunteer refrains from food and drink each day – and dedicating their fast to a person killed in Palestine since October 2023.

In the process, the groups have raised over €40,000 for Palestinian charities like UNRWA.

The Duggan family, as part of Knocknacarra Palestine Solidarity, asks that the public support this worthy cause by contributing to the donations

page on https://www.gofundme.com/f/hunger-forjustice-gaza/

Indeed, participation in the fast is open to the public.

More information about joining can be found on Facebook @Hunger-For-Justice, on Instagram @hungerforjustice2024 and by email to hungerforjustice@gmail.com

Pictured: Fast action…Laura and James Duggan at home in Athenry.