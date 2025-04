This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Concerns are being raised over the blatant speed at which many drivers are passing through Monivea village.

Galway East TD Albert Dolan says excellent work has been done in recent years in terms of a new pedestrian crossing, lights and speed feedback signs.

But he says many drivers continue to speed through the village far in excess of the speed limit.

And Deputy Dolan told Galway Talks the lack of hard safety works is not unique to Monivea.