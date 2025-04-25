  • Services

Tanaiste reviews soldiers at Renmore Barracks ahead of deployment to Lebanon

Tanaiste reviews soldiers at Renmore Barracks ahead of deployment to Lebanon
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Tanaiste and Defence Minister Simon Harris has reviewed soldiers at Renmore Barracks ahead of their deployment to Lebanon.

The 126th Infantry Battalion will deployed as part of UNFIL, the UN peacekeeping mission.

The oldest member of the contingent is 59, while the youngest is Private Charlie O’ Leary, who’s 19 years of age.

These soldiers have been giving their thoughts on the mission ahead.

Tanaiste and Defence Minister Simon Harris paid tribute to the soldiers and their families.

 

