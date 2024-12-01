  • Services

Services

no_space

Supporting Local News

no_space

Galway East: Minister Anne Rabbitte loses her seat

Published:

Galway East: Minister Anne Rabbitte loses her seat
Share story:

Minister of State Anne Rabbitte has lost her seat in Galway East.

The Portumna woman, who was first elected to the Dáil in 2016, was appointed Minister of State for Disability in 2020.

Her party colleague, Albert Dolan, topped the poll in this constituency, but his surplus wasn’t enough to keep her in the race and after its distribution, she gained only 117 votes – leaving her at the bottom of the pile and eliminated heading into the tenth count.

Counting continues at Presentation College, Headford, where the distribution of Rabbitte’s 4,886 votes is now underway.

It’s widely expected that Pete Roche (FG) and Louis O’Hara (SF) will fill the remaining two seats.

 

Electorate: 87,791

Valid poll: 54,214

No. of seats: 4

Quota: 10,843

Ninth count

(Distribution of Albert Dolan’s surplus):

Albert Dolan (FF) (+537) 11,249 ELECTED

*Seán Canney (IND) ELECTED

Louis O’Hara (SF) (+43) 9,080

Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) (+31) 6,477

Peter Roche (FG) (+80) 6,447

Clodagh Higgins (FG) (+135) 5,100

*Anne Rabbitte (FF) (+117) 4,886 ELIMINATED

No non-transferable votes

* denotes outgoing TD

Elected so far:

Sean Canney (Ind), Albert Dolan (FF).

 

Pictured: Anne Rabbitte, who has lost her Dáil seat, with successful party colleague Albert Dolan during the local elections counts in June.

 

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:

Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App

Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.

More like this:
no_space
Galway West: Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly bows out

Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly has been eliminated on the sixth count in Galway West. Th...

no_space
Roscommon Galway: Kerrane moves closer to re-election

The fifth count saw Sinn Féin’s Claire Kerrane moving closer to the magic number at the Roscommon...

no_space
Galway West: Aontú’s Pádraig Lenihan eliminated

Pádraig Lenihan of Aontú has been eliminated on the fifth count in Galway West, following the dis...

no_space
Galway West: Thomas grieving death of father

As counting continues at Galway Lawn Tennis Club to fill the five seats in Galway West, one of th...

no_space
Galway West: Thomas moves up as McMaster eliminated

Galway West’s youngest candidate, Maisie McMaster of People Before Profit-Solidarity, has been el...

no_space
Galway East: Birthday boy Dolan elected

Albert Dolan has won the second seat in Galway East – securing a resounding victory on his 26th b...

no_space
Galway West: Cahill eliminated on the third count

AJ Cahill of The Irish People has been eliminated on the third count in Galway West. Following...

no_space
Galway West: McMahon eliminated as counting resumes

Doran McMahon of The Irish Freedom Party has been eliminated on the second count in Galway West a...

no_space
Galway Bay FM's General Election 24 Live Blog – DAY TWO

9.10am - Centres are opening in all three constituencies - Let the counting BEGIN! 9.02am - Final...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up