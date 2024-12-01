Galway East: Minister Anne Rabbitte loses her seat

-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan
~ 1 minutes read
Minister of State Anne Rabbitte has lost her seat in Galway East.
The Portumna woman, who was first elected to the Dáil in 2016, was appointed Minister of State for Disability in 2020.
Her party colleague, Albert Dolan, topped the poll in this constituency, but his surplus wasn’t enough to keep her in the race and after its distribution, she gained only 117 votes – leaving her at the bottom of the pile and eliminated heading into the tenth count.
Counting continues at Presentation College, Headford, where the distribution of Rabbitte’s 4,886 votes is now underway.
It’s widely expected that Pete Roche (FG) and Louis O’Hara (SF) will fill the remaining two seats.
Electorate: 87,791
Valid poll: 54,214
No. of seats: 4
Quota: 10,843
Ninth count
(Distribution of Albert Dolan’s surplus):
Albert Dolan (FF) (+537) 11,249 ELECTED
*Seán Canney (IND) ELECTED
Louis O’Hara (SF) (+43) 9,080
Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) (+31) 6,477
Peter Roche (FG) (+80) 6,447
Clodagh Higgins (FG) (+135) 5,100
*Anne Rabbitte (FF) (+117) 4,886 ELIMINATED
No non-transferable votes
* denotes outgoing TD
Elected so far:
Sean Canney (Ind), Albert Dolan (FF).
Pictured: Anne Rabbitte, who has lost her Dáil seat, with successful party colleague Albert Dolan during the local elections counts in June.
