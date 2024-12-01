Galway East: Minister Anne Rabbitte loses her seat

Minister of State Anne Rabbitte has lost her seat in Galway East.

The Portumna woman, who was first elected to the Dáil in 2016, was appointed Minister of State for Disability in 2020.

Her party colleague, Albert Dolan, topped the poll in this constituency, but his surplus wasn’t enough to keep her in the race and after its distribution, she gained only 117 votes – leaving her at the bottom of the pile and eliminated heading into the tenth count.

Counting continues at Presentation College, Headford, where the distribution of Rabbitte’s 4,886 votes is now underway.

It’s widely expected that Pete Roche (FG) and Louis O’Hara (SF) will fill the remaining two seats.

Electorate: 87,791

Valid poll: 54,214

No. of seats: 4

Quota: 10,843

Ninth count

(Distribution of Albert Dolan’s surplus):

Albert Dolan (FF) (+537) 11,249 ELECTED

*Seán Canney (IND) ELECTED

Louis O’Hara (SF) (+43) 9,080

Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) (+31) 6,477

Peter Roche (FG) (+80) 6,447

Clodagh Higgins (FG) (+135) 5,100

*Anne Rabbitte (FF) (+117) 4,886 ELIMINATED

No non-transferable votes

* denotes outgoing TD

Elected so far:

Sean Canney (Ind), Albert Dolan (FF).

Pictured: Anne Rabbitte, who has lost her Dáil seat, with successful party colleague Albert Dolan during the local elections counts in June.