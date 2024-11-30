Galway East: First count – Albert Dolan tops the poll

-
Monivea-based Councillor Albert Dolan has topped the poll in Galway East, securing 10,040 first-preference votes.
After the first count at Presentation College in Headford, the Fianna Fáil councillor is just 703 shy of the 10,843 quota.
Sitting TD Seán Canney is in second position on 10,030 votes and will comfortably retain his seat.
Sinn Féin’s Louis O’Hara is in third position on 7,459 votes and will be hoping to prove transfer-friendly enough to hold that position as he chases a seat, having narrowly missed out on one in 2020.
Outgoing Minister of State, Anne Rabbitte (FF), is in serious danger of losing the seat she has held since 2016 – party members at the count centre have all but given up hope of the party taking a second seat in the constituency.
Fine Gael’s Pete Roche is very much in contention on 5,521 votes, as is Independent Ireland’s Declan Geraghty.
Independent Fergal Landy has been eliminated and his 385 will now be redistributed.
Electorate: 87,791
Valid poll: 54,214
No. of seats: 4
Quota: 10,843
First Count
Albert Dolan (FF) 10,140
*Seán Canney (IND) 10,030
Louis O’Hara (SF) 7,459
Peter Roche (FG) 5,521
Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) 5,150
*Anne Rabbitte (FF) 4,056
Clodagh Higgins (FG) 3,458
Niamh Madden (FG) 2,765
Luke Silke (Aontú) 1,554
Eoin Madden (Green) 1,263
Conor Burke (PBP-S) 1,238
David O’Reilly (IRP) 610
Paul Madden (IND) 585
Fergal Landy (IND) 385 – ELIMINATED
* denotes outgoing TD
Pictured: Albert Dolan and his girlfriend Caroline Murphy at the Galway East count.
