Galway East: Canney moves ahead of Dolan

By Stephen Corrigan

Sitting TD Seán Canney (Ind) has overtaken Galway East poll-topper Albert Dolan (FF) in the race for the first seat.

Following the distribution of eliminated candidates Paul Madden (Ind) and David O’Reilly’s (TIP) votes, Canney is in the lead going into the fourth count – just 520 short of the quota.

People Before Profit-Solidarity candidate Conor Burke has now been eliminated and the redistribution of his 1,373 votes is underway.

Second count

Distribution of Fergal Landy’s votes

Albert Dolan (FF) (+52) 10,162

*Seán Canney (IND) (+46) 10,076

Louis O’Hara (SF) (+43) 7,502

Peter Roche (FG) (+12) 5,533

Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) (+8) 5,158

*Anne Rabbitte (FF) (+7) 4,063

Clodagh Higgins (FG) (+19) 3,477

Niamh Madden (FG) (+12) 2,777

Luke Silke (Aontú) (+3) 1,557

Eoin Madden (Green) (+93) 1,356

Conor Burke (PBP-S) (+74) 1,312

David O’Reilly (IRP) (+2) 612 – ELIMINATED

Paul Madden (IND) (+35) 620 – ELIMINATED

Non-transferable – 9

* denotes outgoing TD

Third count

Distribution of Paul Madden and David O’Reilly’s votes

Albert Dolan (FF) (+73) 10,235

*Seán Canney (IND) (+247) 10,323

Louis O’Hara (SF) (+133) 7,635

Peter Roche (FG) (+18) 5,551

Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) (+265) 5,423

*Anne Rabbitte (FF) (+38) 4,101

Clodagh Higgins (FG) (+33) 3,510

Niamh Madden (FG) (+66) 2,843

Luke Silke (Aontú) (+213) 1,717

Eoin Madden (Green) (+18) 1,374

Conor Burke (PBP-S) (+61) 1,373 – ELIMINATED

Non-transferable – 67

Pictured: Albert Dolan and Sean Canney at the Galway East Count.