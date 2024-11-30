Galway East: Canney moves ahead of Dolan

Published:
Author: Stephen Corrigan
By Stephen Corrigan
Sitting TD Seán Canney (Ind) has overtaken Galway East poll-topper Albert Dolan (FF) in the race for the first seat.
Following the distribution of eliminated candidates Paul Madden (Ind) and David O’Reilly’s (TIP) votes, Canney is in the lead going into the fourth count – just 520 short of the quota.
People Before Profit-Solidarity candidate Conor Burke has now been eliminated and the redistribution of his 1,373 votes is underway.
Second count
Distribution of Fergal Landy’s votes
Albert Dolan (FF) (+52) 10,162
*Seán Canney (IND) (+46) 10,076
Louis O’Hara (SF) (+43) 7,502
Peter Roche (FG) (+12) 5,533
Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) (+8) 5,158
*Anne Rabbitte (FF) (+7) 4,063
Clodagh Higgins (FG) (+19) 3,477
Niamh Madden (FG) (+12) 2,777
Luke Silke (Aontú) (+3) 1,557
Eoin Madden (Green) (+93) 1,356
Conor Burke (PBP-S) (+74) 1,312
David O’Reilly (IRP) (+2) 612 – ELIMINATED
Paul Madden (IND) (+35) 620 – ELIMINATED
Non-transferable – 9
* denotes outgoing TD
Third count
Distribution of Paul Madden and David O’Reilly’s votes
Albert Dolan (FF) (+73) 10,235
*Seán Canney (IND) (+247) 10,323
Louis O’Hara (SF) (+133) 7,635
Peter Roche (FG) (+18) 5,551
Declan Geraghty (IND IRL) (+265) 5,423
*Anne Rabbitte (FF) (+38) 4,101
Clodagh Higgins (FG) (+33) 3,510
Niamh Madden (FG) (+66) 2,843
Luke Silke (Aontú) (+213) 1,717
Eoin Madden (Green) (+18) 1,374
Conor Burke (PBP-S) (+61) 1,373 – ELIMINATED
Non-transferable – 67
* denotes outgoing TD
Pictured: Albert Dolan and Sean Canney at the Galway East Count.
