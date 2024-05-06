Galway County Council confirms that work has commenced on Headford Transport and Community Plan
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway County Council have confirmed to Councillor Mary Hoade that Systra has now commenced work on the Headford Transport and Community plan.
The plan will address traffic calming pedestrian crossings, parking safety measures and bus stops in the town.
A local presentation is to be made to the local community and a public consultation process for the businesses and the community will be implemented.
Councillor Hoade has welcomed the announcement saying that after many years of campaigning, this is very welcome news.
