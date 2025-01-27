Galway Clinic remains fully operational despite structural damage from Storm Eowyn

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Clinic in Doughiska says the hospital has remained fully operational despite structural damage from Storm Eowyn

A spokesperson for Blackrock Health Galway Clinic says a conference room was damaged on Friday.

She says no one was hurt and work is ongoing to repair the damage to the section which is away from the main hospital and clinical areas

As a result, the hospital remained fully operational over the weekend

The spokesperson added their teams are working with the patients affected by cancellations to reschedule their appointments