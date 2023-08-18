Galway City Council wheels out new solution for disabled beach users
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
Efforts to make Galway’s beaches accessible for disabled users have changed tack – the City Council has sidelined last year’s mats solution and now plans to buy wheelchairs with balloon wheels instead.
The local authority has also confirmed to Galway City Tribune that it expects the new ‘Changing Places’ facility in Salthill to be opened by the end of August, over a year after it was substantially completed.
It comes after advocates for people with disabilities complained that another summer was almost over, and the city’s beaches remain out-of-bounds for most wheelchair users.
This is despite the Council buying beach mats to allow access for people in wheelchairs and mobility scooters. But they have not been deployed this summer – and are in storage at Leisureland.
“Buildings are one thing, but imagine not ever being able to go to the beach? It’s unconscionable that Galway beaches are inaccessible to people in wheelchairs when we have the equipment to make it possible. The city should be making it easier, not harder, for disabled people, for whom just getting up out of bed can be a triumph,” said a spokesperson for Access for All.
This is a shortened preview version of this story. To read the rest of the article, see the August 18 edition of the Galway City Tribune. You can support our journalism and buy a digital edition HERE.
More like this:
4,500 households on Galway City waiting list as 100 council homes lie empty
More than 100 Council houses are currently lying empty in Galway City, as thousands of people lan...
HSE ordered to stop rat runners through hospital grounds
Galway City Council has ordered the HSE to restrict access to the rear entrance of Merlin Park Ho...
MacSweeney enjoying role as Irish men’s golf captain
By Daragh Small It’s been another outstanding year but the wheel never stops turning and this ...
Salthill stalemate leaves both sides with work to do
Oughterard 2-5 Barna 1-8 Mike Rafferty at Pearse Stadium A pattern is emerging in Barna’...
Number of crunch games down for decision on moving week in title race
With just three rounds, it’s already moving week in the senior hurling championships with quarter...
Laughter and education in Anne’s hit comedy about the menopause
Comedian Anne Gildea will return to Galway’s Town Hall Theatre on Friday, September 1, with her h...
Playboy, the Musical getting new outing to support Pete
Playboy, The Musical, a raucous and rollicking reworking of JM Synge’s classic play, will get a n...
Impressive Milltown make it back-to-back group wins
Milltown 2-9 An Spidéal 0-8 Pádraic Ó Ciardha at Kenny Park A tally of 1-4 from Michael ...
Portumna prepares to enjoy packed Shorelines
Shorelines Arts Festival will run from September 14-17 in Portumna, with a packed programme that ...